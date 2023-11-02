Tech can’t (yet) bring back the dead, but can it imitate them?

But how about visual representations of the dead? Projections in 3D have been used to create realistic avatar concerts. One of the first was the 2012 reincarnation at the Coachella Music Festival of the rapper Tupac Shakur, murdered in 1996. His image performed “live” with (living) rappers Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg. Michael Jackson (died 2009), Roy Orbison (died 1988), Whitney Houston (died 2012) and others have all been virtually recreated in concerts, and in some cases even touring.
But can you interact with a projected image? Los Angeles-based start-up StoryFile goes part of the way there by offering conversational video services. You provide the system with a number of short video sequences, each addressing or answering one of a number of suggested questions or points. Subsequently, a speech recognition subsystem analyses questions spoken to the service, which then automatically selects and replays the most appropriate video clip back in reply.
Would it be creepy to talk to an avatar that faithfully impersonates and captures the personality of a dead partner, relative or friend? The core technologies to build a photorealistic, interactive and talking avatar for your relatives and descendants are already widely available. Given sufficient archival material from, for example, social media posts, it is also now also possible to resurrect a digital 3D chatting avatar of a dead loved one.
In fact, the precise situation has already arisen. Alabama-based start-up Intellitar promised its customers digital eternity via crafted avatars, but then itself died in 2012, going out of business after just two years and with a claimed 10,000 signed-up users.
