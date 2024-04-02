Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Dublin: Lead Booker Policy Raises Concerns

The countdown is well and truly underway for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which comes to Dublin for three nights this summer. The superstar will perform sold-out shows at the Aviva Stadium on June 28, 29 and 30. After a tough battle to secure tickets last year, some Irish fans were left with fresh fears that a promoter policy could see them miss out on the concert entirely.

The Dublin Eras Tour shows were previously confirmed to be a ‘lead booker’ event, meaning that the holder of the card used to purchase the tickets, also known as the lead booker, will need to attend the event in person. READ MORE: Taylor Swift Dublin tickets 'still available' as fans twig surprise Ticketmaster Eras Tour release This would have meant that anyone hoping to gift their tickets, or who bought them for their children, would need to attend the show in person, and that those tickets could not be transferred or passed o

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift's hidden Eras Tour gesture explained as bandmate welcomes baby boySwifties can't believe Taylor Swift's sweet secret gesture behind-the-scenes of the Eras Tour after her bandmate Paul Sidoti's adorable announcement

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Taylor Swift is a sportAnd Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is the World Cup.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Megan Thee Stallion announces Hot Girl Summer Tour with Dublin dateGrammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion has announced the Hot Girl Summer Tour, which includes a date in Dublin later this year. The Houston rapper behind hits like Savage and WAP is set to play the 3Arena on July 14 2024 as part of her first-ever, headlining tour in arenas across the globe. The upcoming concert will mark Megan's first Irish gig since she headlined Longitude at Dublin's Marlay Park in July of last year. The Hot Girl Summer Tour comes after her latest song HISS debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. HISS also became the first-ever, solo female rap song to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and, as a result, Megan now owns the record for the biggest first week for a solo female rap song in history. Tickets for the Dublin show in July are expected to be in high-demand and we have all the info you need before they go on sale later this week.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Video shows thugs flying drone over Dublin prison dropping packages to prisonersExclusive: The Irish Mirror has obtained the video, which shows someone filming the screen of a tablet-like device that is being used to control a drone

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

2023 was the Year of Girl Culture: But was it radical or regressive?The Barbie movie, The Eras tour, girl math and girl dinner made 2023 the year of Girl Culture – but is the movement a help or a hindrance?

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Bellator Dublin main event announced as world title fight to headline cardThe MMA promotion returns to the Irish capital this summer after staging a major event in Belfast on Friday night

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »