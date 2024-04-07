Taylor Swift Parties Without Boyfriend Travis Kelce, Stays on "Best Behaviour"

Taylor Swift was spotted partying without her boyfriend Travis Kelce , but she appeared to be staying on her "best behaviour," according to a body language expert. The Shake It Off singer stunned revellers as she made a low-key appearance to celebrate a pal's birthday at a dive bar on Thursday. But while her NFL star partner was nowhere to be seen, the songstress was said to be showing of some very "Kelce-friendly" body language .

Body language expert Judi James analysed the images and footage and said Taylor was clearly spending her night out with friends looking "loyally low-key and subdued rather than in party mode"

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Party Body Language Low-Key

