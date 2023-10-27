The singer has reached a net worth of $1.1 billion (€1 billion) according toThis makes the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer one of the few people to ever reach this status through just her music and performance alone.

A majority bulk of the singer’s wealth comes from her impressive catalogue of songs which Bloomberg estimates to be worth €378 million alone.Another €350 million is tied to ticket sales and merchandise, while Spotify and YouTube earnings account for €113 million, and her five homes are valued at €104 million.

Yet the real kicker, credited with giving Taylor billionaire status is her Eras Tour which is well on its way to becoming the highest-grossing tour in history.performed in the United States this year ‘added $4.3 billion (€4 billion) to the country’s gross domestic product.’ headtopics.com

Though these figures are all impressive, the outlet noted that their analysis was “conservative” and based on publicly available information such as her real estate portfolio and streaming deals.Taylor’s

Eras tour in Los Angeles were estimated to bring €303 million to the city, according to the California Center for Jobs and the Economy. Taylor’s even introducing the NFL to a whole new fanbase. News that the star was rumoured to be attending an October 1st game to see Kansas City Chiefs starAccording to TickPick, the price of a ticket went from €78 to €112.Her already massive paycheck is also set to expand as the Eras Tour film hit theatres on October 13th after raking in over €75 million in advanced sales alone. headtopics.com

