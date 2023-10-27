Taylor Swift fans convinced there's a song about Travis Kelce as new album drops

Taylor Swift released her version of her 2014 album 1989 just mere hours ago, and some fans are convinced she's written a song about her new boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The 33-year-old hitmaker is currently in the process of re-recording her first six albums after a gruelling battle for her masters, with the Shake It Off singer now on 1989, the album that originally came out on October 27, 2014. She is still yet to re-record Her 2017 album Reputation, and her debut self-titled album.

But at 5am this morning Irish time, Taylor re-released 1989, along with five "vault tracks". Each time she releases a Taylor's Version of one of her albums, the singer includes a string of previously unreleased tracks written at the time of the original album.And when Taylor teased some lyrics prior to the album's release, some fans thought they could have hinted at her romance with Travis Kelce. headtopics.com

After the lyrics were unveiled, one fan penned: "I can only imagine the songs she’s written about Travis so far… release them now bestie." While another said: "I can’t wait to hear a Taylor Swift song written about Travis Kelce."

But the lyrics she released, which are now known to be from the track Slut! are likely about somebody from Taylor's past. Likely written in 2013 while on tour with her Red album, this vault track probably has hints of her relationships from around that time, so the chances of it being about Travis Kelce are incredibly slim. headtopics.com

And now that the album is out, with the vault tracks available to stream, and some people are even more convinced that Slut! is about Travis. "SLUT! HAS TO BE ABOUT TRAVIS," penned one. But someone then urged: "Sadly Taylor has been dealing with slut-shaming long before Travis and this track was likely written along with the other tracks in the 1989 era before she met Travis."

