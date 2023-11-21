Tax Burden Comparison on Workers in Eight Countries

KPMG and the Irish Tax Institute compared the tax burden on workers across eight countries and found it’s a very different story depending on if you’re a high or a low earner. Figures show that someone earning €48,000 in Ireland will pay over €4,000 more in personal taxes a year than they would in the US, while if you earn €150,000, you would get to keep a staggering additional €40,000 if you earned that money in Singapore rather than Ireland.

On the other hand, if your income is at the other end of the scale, you may be happier to be tax resident in Ireland. Someone earning €25,000, for example, will get to keep almost €350 a month more in Ireland than they would if they had earned it in another country





