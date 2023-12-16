Tattoo Reminds Rugby Player of Late Brother's Battle with Cancer

THERE’S A TATTOO on the inside of Alex Nankivell’s left wrist. It says ‘William,’ who is the brother that Munster centre Nankivell never got a chance to meet. Now, he carries William’s name with him everywhere he goes. William fought neuroblastoma, a form of cancer, and was only four when he passed away in January 1996. The cancer had gone into remission in 1995, meaning he was able to go on a trip to Europe with his parents, Kim and Fiona, but it returned when they arrived home in New Zealand.

“I don’t know how my parents went through that,” says Nankivell. What makes it all the more poignant is that Alex was born nine months after William passed away. “My parents say that I’m like a gift from him.” The tattoo is located such that Nankivell can see it whenever he needs a bit of inspiration or to feel thankful for what he has. “For me, it’s one of the things that drives me. He never had the chance to have an opportunity at life. “Whatever’s going on, you’re always reminded to be pretty gratefu





