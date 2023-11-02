Taoiseach visits Korean demilitarised zone

"Against this backdrop, I was keen to see at first hand the impact of one of the longest-running frozen conflicts in the world. "This frozen conflict and the threat posed by a nuclearised North Korea continues to have serious consequences for millions of people.

After his visit to the Demilitarised Zone, the Taoiseach described the experience as surreal. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/Z3klTo8ubr "It is also an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations as we celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and South Korea, as likeminded counties," Mr Varadkar said.

This evening, he is due to address a trade mission reception attended by Irish and Korean businesses.

