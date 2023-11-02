Taoiseach visits demilitarised zone dividing the Korean Peninsula

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has visited the demilitarised zone dividing the Korean Peninsula, stepping briefly into what is technically the territory of North Korea. Mr Varadkar’s visit to the demilitarised zone – or DMZ – took place a day before the Taoiseach meets the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, during a high levelThe Taoiseach received a detailed briefing from military officers about the security situation at the world’s most heavily fortified border.

“The global outlook is increasingly uncertain with Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East. Against this backdrop, I was keen to see at first hand the impact of one of the longest-running frozen conflicts in the world,” Mr Varadkar said.

“The situation at the demilitarised zone in Korea continues to have implications for security on the Korean Peninsula and the wider Asia Pacific region. This frozen conflict and the threat posed by a nuclearised North Korea continues to have serious consequences for millions of people. The demilitarised zone in Korea is a sobering reminder of the importance of multilateralism and peacekeeping.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar received a detailed briefing from military officers about the security situation at the world's most heavily fortified border. Photo: RTÉ News

“This visit to the demilitarised zone comes ahead of my meeting with President Yoon, as we will discuss the importance of countries working together through international bodies like the United Nations on global issues like climate change and sustainable development. We will also discuss the global security situation, not least on the Korean Peninsula and the wider region.

