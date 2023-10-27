Taoiseach says holding vote for united Ireland soon would 'not be a good idea'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that a border poll for a united Ireland is "quite distant" and it would not be a "good idea" for a vote to be held soon.

Speaking at an event at the K Club in Kildare earlier this week, British MP Steve Baker, who serves as Minister of State for Northern Ireland, stated that any potential referendum on unity should require a supermajority on both sides of the border."Would anyone here seriously want a 50 per cent plus one united Ireland result in Northern Ireland?" he said.

While saying that he understood the argument in favour of a supermajority, Mr Varadkar said that there is no prospect of a vote taking place soon. "I don't think the time is right for that. I think it's quite distant, in fact, for reasons I've explained in the past. headtopics.com

"That's why the focus has to be on getting the Good Friday Agreement working again and the institutions up and running.

