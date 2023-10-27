Taoiseach ‘satisfied’ with EU’s call for pauses rather than ceasefire in Gaza

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar talks to the press as he arrives for the second day of a European Union summit in Brussels on Friday. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty ImagesTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is “satisfied” with the European Union’s call for “pauses” in the conflict in Gaza.“I’m satisfied with the language.

Mr Varadkar added that one thing the EU was united on “from day one” was the “total condemnation of the attacks carried out by Hamas”. In foreign policy, Mr Varadkar said, any position taken by the EU has to have unanimity among its members and therefore is going to be a compromise. headtopics.com

Asked if the EU’s position could evolve into calling outright for a ceasefire, Mr Varadkar said this was “possible, depending on how things develop on the ground”. Mr Varadkar went on to say: “The history of this conflict didn’t begin with the attacks on October 7th and won’t end with a land war in Gaza...This won’t end with a military solution and one of the things we all agreed yesterday, and all 27 countries agreed to this, is that there should be a two-state solution and we need to have a peace conference, and the EU needs to be part of that.”

“It’s really important that we don’t lose focus on Ukraine,” Mr Varadkar said. “We need to double down on our support for Ukraine – political, military, financial and other supports.”

