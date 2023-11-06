Talk To Me: The Terrifying Horror Film Now on Netflix

The horror film Talk To Me has made its way onto Netflix, and fans are just as terrified and unsettled as they were when the film hit cinemas. The flick follows Mia, a teenage girl who discovers her and her friends can talk to spirits through an embalmed hand. The friend group gets addicted to the game, and accidentally unleashes evil spirits into the world. It's the first feature film directed by brothers Michael and Danny Philippou.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Baba Vanga 2024 predictions - from 'terrifying' weather to 'increased terrorism'The Bulgarian mystic is widely known for her claims of clairvoyance and her ability to allegedly predict future events. She had prophecies for some extreme events for 2024 including an economic downfall and alarming climate issues.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Strictly has pushed Angela Scanlon out of comfort zone 'It's mildly terrifying'Irish presenter Angela Scanlon has been put through her paces since September, performing everything from ballroom to the jive throughout the BBC dance competition

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Netflix viewers 'scared to be alone' after watching 'twisted' new horror filmFans of the Australian horror flick Talk To Me are taking to social media to share how horrified and scarred they were after watching the movie on Netflix this past week

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: How can I get over my unrequited crush?Ask Roe: How I can talk myself down and restore the nice, normal friendship we had?

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Emmett J Scanlan ‘can’t wait’ for release of Netflix show with Michelle KeeganThe Kin star has landed a new role in a Harlan Coben thriller for Netflix called Fool Me Once

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

İMAGE_MAGAZİNE: 8 engrossing Netflix picks worth starting this SundayHere are our Sunday Netflix picks to binge if you're looking for something to watch, but don't want to scroll.

Source: image_magazine | Read more »