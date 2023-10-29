Take a shelfie: Beauty Expert Susan Fox’s 10 minute routine for perfect skin

Social media has become synonymous with the rise of the selfie, but the “shelfie” is a decade-old photo style that shows a little more personality.

Read more: Bye bye to tired eyes - Beauty expert Susan Fox shares her remedies to bags, circles, puffiness and wrinkles “For someone in the beauty business people are always shocked at how little make up I own!” she told RSVP Live. “I use approximately four products on my face daily, a mascara, concealer, brow definer and red lippy for going out. Sometimes I add a tinted base and liquid liner, I am very low maintenance.

The older I get the less makeup I wear as I think too much makeup is very ageing, but also because I feel if you are confident in your skin that you simply don't need it,” she mused. It removes eye makeup and lipstick easily. It is packed full of Vit C - one of my hero ingredients - as it is so anti-aging and brightening. I use it morning and evening on damp skin. Massage in for a few minutes then rinse off, I prefer to use a microfiber cloth.” headtopics.com

Eye Serum Eye serums result in a more revitalised and youthful complexion overall, so for a fresh-faced look, Susan recommends the BP Dermaceuticals Eye Serum. Night time ritual Cleansing first thing in the morning is great to create a clean base for your other morning products, and cleansing at night removes the debris of the day, ahead of applying night time lotions and potions. Retinol is Susan’s go to ingredient to apply after evening cleansing.

Susan says: “On the remaining nights I use the AFA Restorative Gel Mild , I have used this product on my skin for over 20 years now and simply swear by it. It contains amino acids and increases moisture levels in my skin, it reduces pigmentation and it is very brightening due to very high levels of Vitamin C. You apply three drops on cleansed skin at night and do not need to apply anything over it. headtopics.com

