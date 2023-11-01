Take a look inside Fair City's Karl Bowe and Lynseyann Mulvey

While Karl adds: “It was by far the best day of our lives! Seeing Lyn walking up the aisle with her father, I couldn’t see anyone else around, I just had complete tunnel vision. It was an incredible moment. Knowing we’re going to spend the rest of our lives together, I’m on cloud nine!”They were married by the mayor of the town in Italy which was definitely a surprise. But they admit that it was simply because of the legality in the country.“We got engaged in Rome last April and we loved it.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZINE: Fair City's Bela's final scenes have already aired as exit storyline confirmedFair City fans were sorry to hear that Jim Bartley was leaving the show as he announced his retirement last week and now we can reveal Bela's final scenes have already been shown

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

VIP MAGAZINE: Fair City actor Aisling Kearns gives birth to baby boyThe TikTok star announced her pregnancy back in June, taking to Instagram to share the good news with friends and followers alike.

Source: VIP Magazine | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Fair City's Sharon admits she pushed James down stairs - he remains unconsciousSpoilers ahead: Babs Mullen berates Victor for allowing Ruby to flog dodgy Halloween gear and her problems grow when she pleads with Jess to stay away from Steo

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Fair City star Aisling Kearns and boyfriend Dave welcome first baby togetherThe social media favourite and actress, well known for playing the character of Maria Purcell on the RTÉ soap opera, announced the news of the birth of baby Tommy on Instagram

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Fair City's Sharon worries James will remember the details of his accidentSpoilers ahead: James becomes suspicious when Rafferty tells him that Sharon encouraged him to be more sympathetic

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Haaland's pledge after Lionel Messi pips Man City superstar to Ballon d'Or winErling Haaland was narrowly edged out by Argentina star Lionel Messi in the 2023 Ballon d’Or vote and has had some strong words as he sets his intention for next year's award

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕