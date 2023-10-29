Take a look around Solange Knowles’ effortlessly chic downtown Hollywood loft

Singer, songwriter, performance artist, and actress Solange Knowles opened the doors of her Hollywood loft recently, and her interior choices are truly exquisite., Chloe Sultan sat down with the one and only Solange to discuss her artful curation that is evidenced throughout the home that she’s had since she was 19 years old.

A Hollywood loft that oozes serenity in complete contrast to the 24-hour buzz of the world just outside her front door,describe Solange Knowles’ home as a mix of “organic modernism, her own furniture designs, and Black art and vernacular objects she has collected over the years,” concluding that the space echoes the woman’s very spirit.

Speaking on what initially drew her to the space, Solange says: “It was a time of getting to know myself as a young woman and as a mother … I wanted to find a place where we could have a bit more grounding, a home life there with more stable roots. I was a single mother and was looking for a building with a sense of safety when I found this loft space in Hollywood.” headtopics.com

“I felt really connected to its 20s art deco architecture, its exterior, and all of its original mouldings and details. And the space inside got really good light.”that interiors have always provided a way for her to create control in a nomadic lifestyle. “I guess I’ve always been drawn to places with history, places where you can feel someone else’s touch and sensibilities.

From humble beginnings containing nothing more than a mattress, a bed for her son, and the most basic furniture, throughout the many intervening years, Solange has personalised the space to speak to her soul. But it wasn’t until her mother stepped in and ‘Tina-fied’ it — painting walls, putting up curtains, adding a bedroom — that it truly became her home. headtopics.com

