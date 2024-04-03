Taiwan's Strongest Earthquake in 25 Years Leaves Four Dead and Prompts Tsunami Warnings

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years has left at least four people dead and 97 injured, prompting mainland China, Japan and the Philippines to issue tsunami warnings. The 7.3 magnitude quake toppled at least 26 buildings and left others tilting, particularly close to the epicentre in the eastern county of Hualien. Underground train services in the capital Taipei were halted and there were power cuts throughout the south and east of the island.

The earthquake was the strongest to hit Taiwan since 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake left 2,400 people dead and 50,000 buildings damaged. A small tsunami hit southern Japanese islands following the earthquake. Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said there has been no report of injury or damage in the country

