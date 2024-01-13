Taiwan's ruling party candidate wins presidential election

Lai Ching-te has won Taiwan’s presidential election as voters defied warnings from Beijing that choosing him would increase tensions with mainland China. Mr Lai, who is currently vice-president, defeated two rivals who wanted a closer relationship with Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory. Mr Lai won more than 5.5 million votes, over 40 per cent of those cast and seven points ahead of Hou Yu-ih, the candidate of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan’s main opposition party.

Ko Wen-je from the smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) trailed with 26 per cent, a better result than most analysts expected. Mr Lai’s victory makes his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) the first party to win three successive presidential terms since Taiwan became a democracy in the 1990s. But the party was on course to lose its majority in the legislative yuan, Taiwan’s parliament, with Dr Ko’s TPP set to hold the balance of power between the two main parties





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foolproof Styles for Party Season HairNeill Cooney, Best Bloody Brilliant Blow-dry winner at the IMAGE Business of Beauty Awards 2022, shares three foolproof styles for party season hair in a flash.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Fianna Fáil councillor's comments on Galway hotel fire referred to party's internal rules committeeFianna Fáil councillors' comments in the aftermath of a fire at a Galway hotel, believed to be started deliberately to house asylum seekers, have been referred to the party's internal rules committee. The councillor questioned the government's policy and expressed concerns for the safety and wellbeing of the community.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Larry the Cat Weary as Festive Party Takes Place in 10 Downing StreetLarry the cat, the famous resident of 10 Downing Street, appeared weary as yet another festive party took place in his home. Journalists attending the prime minister's annual Christmas drinks were delighted to see him and petted him as they left the event. Larry has been living in Number 10 for nearly 13 years, longer than Margaret Thatcher.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald Anticipates Elections and Promises ChangeSinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald finishes the year as leader of Ireland’s most consistently popular party, anticipating elections that may see her party in power in both Dublin and Belfast. But the nearer that election comes, and the more her party trumpets its promises of change, the more she will be asked to spell out exactly what that means.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ideas for Taking a Break from the Party SeasonSometimes the party season can become overwhelming and exhausting. Here are some ideas for taking a break and finding some peace and quiet.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Green Party Leader Calls for Better Flood Mitigation PlansGreen Party leader emphasizes the need for greater grassland and forestry management and better use of natural flood plains to mitigate flooding. Minister for the Environment warns of potential difficulties in 2024 due to the El Niño effect.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »