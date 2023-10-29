Tag Heuer And Nike End Partnerships With Maria Sharapova Following Failed Drugs Test

Following the press conference yesterday where former World Number One tennis player Maria Sharapova revealed she had failed a doping test, companies are already beginning to sever ties with the athlete.report Tag Heuer watches and Nike have both announced an immediate termination of their partnerships with Sharapova after she tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.

She announced the news yesterday and has been temporarily suspended from tennis by the International Tennis Federation.. We have decided to suspend our relationship with Maria while the investigation continues. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Tag Heuer and Sharapova had been in negotiations to renew her contract with the Swiss watch company but they have announced they are not going ahead with further negotiations.“I have made huge mistake and I have let my fans down. I’ve let the sport down.I know I face consequences and I didn’t want to end my career this way. I hope I will be given the chance to play this game again. headtopics.com

