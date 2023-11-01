Tánaiste says protection of Irish soldiers in Lebanon is top priority

And the Tánaiste also confirmed that some 40 Irish citizens are still stuck in Gaza – where more than 5,000 people have been killed in an onslaught by Israel after Hamas used the area as a springboard for an attack on the Jewish state just over three weeks ago that left 1,400 victims dead.

"There are well established military protocols that are adopted when tensions rise and when the situation becomes more dynamic. He insisted that the security of our soldiers – who have served in Lebanon since 1978 – was a top priority.He added: "We are always concerned when in situations like this tensions increase – it’s more dynamic, it’s more kinetic.

"We are working with our colleagues in UNIFIL, it is a very large UNIFIL deployment not just from Ireland but from nations all over the world – I would have met with the Spanish foreign minister last week and we discussed this and the Italian foreign minister, so we will continue to monitor this."Every day we are in daily contact and our troops are safe and well – we will continue to take precautionary measures to ensure force protection.

"It is the nature of our work – the most noble of professions and commitments is to be there as peacekeepers and also to look after the civilian population in the event of anything untoward happening in terms of any escalation."

"At the moment the most dangerous thing probably for any family at home is to just take their information from social media because there is so much disinformation.

