Tánaiste says ‘hard, practical work’ needed to reconcile communities

Tánaiste Micheál Martin speaks at the Shared Island event at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin this week. Photograph: David Young/PA Wire
In an interview with the BBC, the Fianna Fáil leader declined to say whether he believed he would see a united Ireland in his lifetime, but said he had no doubt there would be “new political configurations” across the island.“We didn’t really fulfil the potential of the Good Friday Agreement on reconciliation, full reconciliation between traditions and communities,” he said. “We’ve the hard, practical work of that to do yet.
Asked if he believed he would see a united Ireland in his lifetime, Mr Martin said: “How long do you think I’m going to live?”Mr Martin said there would be “new political configurations” but that the focus should be on “unifying people”.Speaking about the ethos of the Irish revolutionary figure, Mr Martin said it involved the coming together “in his day Protestant, Catholic and dissenter; in the modern era, by the way, you can add a few more to that”. headtopics.com
Mr Martin said Mr Baker was “not right” to suggest that a super majority should be necessary in a referendum for a united Ireland. “You can rewrite agreements on the hoof. These are very fundamental constitutional agreements that were endorsed by the people of the island.“You can say well you need 60 per cent for this, or 70 per cent for that referendum – referendums are referendums.
“There’s a huge investment programme, the largest in the history of the Irish Government in terms of investment in Northern Ireland.