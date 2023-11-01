Tánaiste Micheal Martin on the situation in Israel and Gaza

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Tánaiste says protection of Irish soldiers in Lebanon is top priorityThe Tánaiste also confirmed that some 40 Irish citizens are still stuck in Gaza – where more than 5,000 people have been killed in an onslaught by Israel after Hamas used the area as a springboard for an attack on the Jewish state just over three weeks...

IRISHTIMES: Dagestan airport: Putin considers action to counter external interference after riotRiot at Dagestan airport targeted airline passengers from Israel at weekend

IRISHTIMES: James Gabriel Martin’s carrot and courgette carbonaraDinner Dash: A quick and easy recipe that’s perfect for a weekday dinner

IRISHTIMES: Israel-Hamas conflict: UN agency says urgent ceasefire in Gaza ‘matter of life and death’ for millionsUnicef accuses Israel of “collective punishment” of Palestinians in briefings to UN Security Council

NEWSTALKFM: UNRWA chief accuses Israel of 'collective punishment' in GazaPhilippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said an entire population is being de-humanised

IRISHTIMES: Biden’s staunch support for Israel transcends scripted talking points, it’s deeply personalSome confidants say that Biden’s Irish heritage makes him relate to the plight of historically marginalised people

