Tánaiste Micheál Martin issues statement on Gaza

Even before that incident, Craig Mokhiber, the director of the New York office for the UN’s refugee agency had penned a resignation later and blamed the organisation for failing to prevent 'mass atrocities'.

'As someone who has investigated human rights in Palestine since the 1980s, lived in Gaza as a UN human rights advisor in the 1990s, and carried out several human rights missions to the country before and since, this is deeply personal to me

'In Gaza, civilian homes, schools, churches, mosques, and medical institutions are wantonly attacked as thousands of civilians are massacred. In the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, homes are seized and reassigned based entirely on race, and violent settler pogroms are accompanied by Israeli military units. Across the land, apartheid rules.'

The Israeli strike on the Jabalya refugee camp caused catastrophic damage and killed a large number of people, prompting this response from the Tánaiste:It's believed the air-strike was intended to kill a Hamas commander. Jabalya, like many other refugee camps in the Strip, is crowded with homes, shops, and apartment buildings.It goes on to say that Biari was responsible for an attack on Israel in early October which killed over 1,400 people with hundreds more taken hostage.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says 50 people were killed in the strike with approximately 150 wounded. However a nearby hospital says it received around 400 casualties, including 120 dead.Last month Micheál Martin insisted that the protection of civilians has to be the centre of work towards a “just and sustainable peace”.This latest statement on Gaza echoes that, and calls for an immediate ceasefire.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSTALKFM: Tánaiste Micheal Martin on the situation in Israel and GazaTánaiste Micheal Martin joined Pat in the studio this morning us today to discuss the latest on the situation in Israel and Gaza.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Government to consider extending flood relief scheme to businesses in Louth, says Micheál MartinTánaiste said he expects matter to decided on this week

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Tánaiste says protection of Irish soldiers in Lebanon is top priorityThe Tánaiste also confirmed that some 40 Irish citizens are still stuck in Gaza – where more than 5,000 people have been killed in an onslaught by Israel after Hamas used the area as a springboard for an attack on the Jewish state just over three weeks...

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: ‘Horrific’ Israeli attack on refugee camp not proportionate ‘in any shape or form’Israel’s ‘horrific’ attack on a refugee camp in Gaza yesterday was not proportionate “in any shape or form”, the Tánaiste has Pat Kenny.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli special forces free hostage as ground offensive meets localised clashesIDF operations deepened within Gaza on Monday, with tanks active on strip’s coastal highway

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Fierce clashes in Gaza as Israel expands offensiveIsraeli troops and tanks attacked Gaza's main northern city from both sides today, three days after they began a major ground offensive in the Palestinian enclave that has drawn more international appeals for civilians to be protected.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕