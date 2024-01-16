Tánaiste expresses disappointment at proposal to change name of Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Tánaiste Micheál Martin expresses disappointment and annoyance at proposal to change the name of Páirc Uí Chaoimh to Supervalu Park. The stadium is currently named after a founding member of Nemo Rangers, the club that the Tánaiste is connected to. Government allocated €30m towards the stadium's development and never sought naming rights.





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fianna Fáil councillors' comments on arson attack condemned by TánaisteTánaiste Micheál Martin has criticized comments made by two Fianna Fáil councillors about an arson attack on a hotel in Galway that was intended for asylum seekers. Martin stated that he had directly spoken to one of the councillors and had tried to contact the other. He emphasized that there should be no implication or nuance regarding criminal attacks on properties.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Tánaiste calls for further sanctions against extremist Israeli settlersSanctions against extremist Israeli settlers guilty of targeting Palestinians in the West Bank should go further than travel bans if the violence persists, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Speculation over Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin as potential candidates for European Council presidentEuropean Council president Charles Michel’s decision to step down prompts speculation Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin may be considered for roleleaders, setting their agenda and brokering compromises, and the national leaders prefer to elect former heads of government as they bring the desired experience and statesmanlike status to the role.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Speculation over potential candidates for head of European CouncilLeo Varadkar, Micheál Martin, Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath have all been the subject of job speculation but any departures would deal a severe blow to the Coalition.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Minister for Foreign Affairs Rules Out Presidential Run in 2025Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin denies any interest in running for the presidency in 2025. He confirms that the next candidate will come from Fianna Fáil.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Tánaiste calls for further sanctions against extremist Israeli settlersSanctions against extremist Israeli settlers guilty of targeting Palestinians in the West Bank should go further than travel bans if the violence persists, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »