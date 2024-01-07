Szmodics' hat-trick helps Blackburn avoid FA Cup upset

Szmodics hit a first-half hat-trick as Blackburn recovered to avoid a shock FA Cup third round defeat at home to Cambridge. Blackburn fell behind after only six minutes to a Jack Lankester goal, and Szmodics’ equaliser 17 minutes later left the sides level for only three minutes, as Cambridge once again took the lead. Szmodics, however, single-handed turned the game around before the break, completing his hat-trick in stoppage time to give Blackburn a half-time lead.

They built on that lead with another two goals after the break, with Szmodics replaced in stoppage time by Ireland U17 international Rory Finneran, who became the youngest first-team player in Blackburn’s history at 15 years and 312 days. Elsewhere, Evan Ferguson endured another frustrating day in front of goal as Brighton came from behind to beat Stoke 4-2. After a scintillating start to the season, Ferguson has scored twice in his last 15 games for Brighton, and today saw his strike partner Joao Pedro score twice to secure progression for Brighton





The42_ie

Connacht suffer disappointing defeat in Champions Cup openerConnacht opened their Champions Cup campaign with a concerningly flat display, losing 41-5 to Bordeaux-Begles. The team never looked capable of troubling their visitors and were their own worst enemy at times.

Jon Rahm hopes for Ryder Cup reprieve after announcing $300m LIV Golf switchRory McIlroy says DP World Tour will need to rewrite Ryder Cup eligibility rules so that Rahm can play in 2025.

Champions Cup: La Rochelle v LeinsterLa Rochelle and Leinster face each other in the Champions Cup pool match. The loser is not doomed to go out of the tournament. Both teams have had previous narrow defeats against each other. The match is being embraced by Cullen as a way to test their abilities.

Harry Byrne set for first Champions Cup start after three-year waitLeinster's Harry Byrne is set to make his first Champions Cup start after a three-year wait due to injury. Despite being just 24 years old, this is considered the biggest game of Byrne's career.

Munster 17 Bayonne 17: Bayonne frustrate Munster in Champions Cup clashBayonne dug deep to frustrate Munster on a disappointing night for Graham Rowntree’s side. Leading 17-10 going into the closing stages, Munster looked on course to grind out the win but Bayonne winger Rémy Baget struck with five minutes to play to bring them within two points, before Thomas Dolhagaray’s excellent conversion levelled the game.

La Rochelle continues to be a roadblock for Leinster in Champions CupLa Rochelle has defeated Leinster in the Champions Cup for the last three seasons, preventing them from winning the title. Leinster is now aiming for their third consecutive title, but La Rochelle stands in their way once again.

