Symptoms of new Covid 'Pirola' variant as cases in Ireland surge

Today it confirmed that infections have now risen to 23, marking a 360% increase on last week's figures. Meanwhile, the Covid 'Eris' variant continues to spread. The HPSC said that 1,079 cases of the strain, which is known as EG.5, have been confirmed in Ireland as of today. This marks an increase of 164 cases since October 23 when 915 infections were reported.'Pirola' is a strain of Omicron, and according to the ZOE Health Study, there are three key warning signs:
The HSE still lists a high temperature or having chills, a dry cough and fatigue as the top three Covid symptoms to look out for. If you have any of these symptoms, the HSE advice is to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for 48 hours after your symptoms are mostly or fully gone.
Ireland Headlines
