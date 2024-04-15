Sydney Knife Attacker with Mental Health Issues Kills Six People

The Sydney knife attacker who killed six people at a shopping centre had suffered mental health issues since he was a teenager, his family have said.

Cauchi was identified by New South Wales Police on Sunday after he was killed by a police officer during the attack at the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction in the east of Sydney. “He has been in contact with the police, primarily in the last four to five years would be the most contact we have had with him. During that contact we are aware that this individual has suffered from mental health,” said Mr Lowe.

A statement from Ms Good’s family provided to Australian broadcaster ABC said the child is “doing well”. A further 11 people are receiving treatment in hospitals around Sydney for injuries, with 12th person discharged from hospital on Sunday.

