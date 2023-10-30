Suzanne Jackson returns to Portugal after cancelling move

Earlier this week, Jackson said that she was back in Portugal to collect her belongings to bring them home. The businesswoman told her followers that her previous decision to relocate was no longer feasible as they felt one of their dogs wasn’t up for the journey.

Jackson and her partner Dylan O’Connor had been renting a property for the summer, and had plans to move into another property soon. They have since cancelled their lease and have made the decision to stay in Ireland.

Suzanne added that due to work commitments, the relocation no longer made sense. Next month, she is due to start work on the RTÉ series The Style Counsellors. “Woke in Ireland,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Unfortunately Coco hasn’t been well, so that delayed us bringing the dogs to Portugal. She’s not well again, so I came home for a bit.”Earlier this week, Jackson launched the latest additions to her collection, SoSu by Suzanne Jackson. The businesswoman shared two new blush shades – Blush Rose and Blush Peach – and two new glow shades – Glow Coral and Glow Pink. headtopics.com

Suzanne first came to fame through her blog SoSueMe. She later branched out into the beauty world with her own line of products in 2016. Jackson married her partner Dylan in the summer of 2015. The couple met almost a decade ago through a mutual friend and have been in a relationship since.

They bought their €1.8 million Malahide mansion in summer of 2018, later moving in that October on Suzanne’s birthday.FriendsKim Kardashian opens up about her struggles with balancing work, family and four kidsTaylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight headtopics.com

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

It’s A Get-Up-And-Go Weekend! Check Out These Activity Suggestions…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Photographer Killed In LA As He Tried To Pap Bieber… And One Popstar Tweets Their DisgustThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

It turns out this is how Eleven escapes the Upside Down in Stranger ThingsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– Eve, Shakira And Michael Schumacher Are Making The Headlines TodayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Gary Lucy Is Returning to TelevisionThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕