Suspended sentence for sexual assault of au pair too lenient, Court of Appeal rules

However, the three-judge Court of Appeal on Tuesday quashed the original sentence after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) argued that the headline sentence of 2½ years set by the judge was too low.

The facts of the case were outlined in submission documents provided to the court. The DPP submission noted that the victim was an au-pair in her 20s visiting Ireland to mind children for local families.

The woman was invited to stay in the house for the night and was provided with a blanket and pillow to facilitate her sleeping on the couch. While attempting to get dressed, she discovered that her underwear and tights had been cut off her by Haig. Forensic analysis confirmed that the victim’s clothing had been cut with a sharp blade, possibly a knife or a scissors.

Haig subsequently pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault. Judge Quinn nominated a headline sentence of 2½ years which he reduced to 18 months and fully suspended for a period of two years. He said the sentencing judge had failed to have regard for the aggravating factors in the case, including the fact that the offence was perpetrated while the victim was asleep, the woman was a guest of Haig and his partner, and that a sharp object was used to cut off her clothing and underwear.

In delivering the judgement, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, sitting with Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and Mr Justice George Birmingham, said the court’s view was that the sentence imposed was unduly lenient.

