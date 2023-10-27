Surviving Paradise: Where did the contestants learn about emotional expression? From emojis?

The concept of Surviving Paradise is explained by a disembodied voice in terms that will be familiar to younger readers from their lives so far. Photograph: Chris Baker/Netflixreality show, is a mash-up of Love Island, Big Brother and Survivor in which young people compete to win the price of a coffee at the airport ($100,000). As usual, it features wide-eyed, toothy Americans saying, word for word, the things I said at my most recent Irish Times performance review.

Today lies between Prime Time and Teletubbies, with Dáithí a blend of David McCullagh and a baby-faced sunAnyway, the wise children who say these exact words on Surviving Paradise arrive, as is reality-show tradition, in a Wacky Races-style convoy of vehicles: yacht, helicopter, Jeep, sports car, peddle car, pogo stick, lolo ball, Segway and balloon (maybe not all of these vehicles).

But this is different. This is a generation who were raised in the wild by memes and learned about emotional expression directly from the source: emojis. This is a generation who watch reaction videos about reaction videos. They know how to. On hearing the bombshell news, they slap their hands to their faces; their eyes widen like anime children; their jaws detach until they resemble a state of slack-jawed awe; their mouths form the perfect circle of the “wow!” emoji.

Because they’re American they don’t try the European centrist trick of being sad about their friends’ lack of cocktails while simultaneously drinking their own cocktails By the next episode Lellies and her pals are drinking cocktails on a yacht while taunting their spartan “outsider” friends on the nearby land. Because they’re American they have no fear of redistributive comeuppance. They don’t try the European centrist trick of being sad about their friends’ lack of cocktails while simultaneously drinking their own cocktails, now garnished with delicious tears. headtopics.com

