Supreme Court to Hear Case on Judicial Appointments Commission Bill

Professor Oran Doyle of TCD’s law school wrote recently in the Irish Independent about the significance of the Supreme Court hearing to be held this week into the constitutionality of the judicial appointments commission bill.

The central issue in the debate so far relates to section 51 of the bill which provides that in advising the President to make any judicial appointment at all, the Government “shall only consider” people on a shortlist of three names drawn up by the proposed commission, a body to be dominated by sitting judges joined by politically appointed “lay members”

