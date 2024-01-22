Supreme Court rules exclusion of bereaved unmarried father from pension scheme is unconstitutional

The Supreme Court has ruled that the exclusion of a bereaved unmarried father from the widower's contributory pension scheme is unconstitutional. The court found that the section of the Social Welfare Act that denies the payment to unmarried parents breaches the guarantee of equality in the Constitution. John O'Meara, a father of three, is entitled to a declaration that the section is unconstitutional.





