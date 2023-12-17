Supporting Your Partner Through Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is pretty common, in fact studies show over 50% of men have probably experienced it at some point. So what causes it, and how you can support your partner through it? Chances are you and your other half can talk about pretty much anything. Few topics are off the table.

But erectile dysfunction? Well, that’s often a topic that’s left firmly in the “Do Not Discuss” folder and it can wreak havoc on a relationship, not just because it causes issues in the bedroom, but because it can lead to a breakdown in communication between you and your significant other as well. As awkward as it may be to chat about, erectile dysfunction (ED) is actually pretty common. One study suggests that around 52% of men have difficulty getting or maintaining an erection at some point in their lives – a percentage that increases passed the age of 40.The first important point to note? Erectile dysfunction can be both physical and psychological. It’s often as much about what’s going on inside your partner’s head as it is about his bod





