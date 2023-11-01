Supper Club: Spice up your midweek meal with a Danish take on mushroom risotto

Porridge or grød is the closest the Danes come to a risotto. They don’t use rice but instead make the most of the grains they have on hand – barley, oats and wheat.350g mixed seasonal mushrooms, such as shiitake, chestnut, chanterelle, king, oyster and beech, sliced if large and stems finely choppedHeat the oil in large, deep frying pan and cook the onion for 5-8 minutes until tender. Add any chopped mushroom stems and cook to just soften.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large frying pan and cook the sliced mushrooms over very high heat until golden and just softened. Stir in the greens and cook until just wilted. Uncover the porridge and stir, adjusting the seasoning with salt if necessary. Add a little more stock if it’s too thick, it should be loose and creamy. Spoon the mushrooms and greens over the top and serve with extra cheese.

