SuperValu launches 'secret discount' with surprise bags of food for €4.99

The ongoing cost of living crisis has left many people across Ireland trying to cut costs and save money where possible. One way to do so is with groceries as shoppers can buy discounted food or items on special offer. It comes as SuperValu has launched a new ‘secret discount’ where customers can buy a huge bag of food for just €4.99.

The supermarket is partnering with food surplus app Too Good To Go and selling ‘surprise bags’ filled with fresh products that are approaching their use-by date for a third of their price. The bag can include a selection of chilled meats, dairy, fruit and vegetables, salads, sandwiches, ready meals and bakery items and is available at two price points - €4.99 or €5.99. It’s rolling out the scheme in an initial 33 stores, before launching nationwide. To buy a ‘surprise bag’, shoppers need to download the free Too Good To Go app, search for their participating SuperValu store and reserve a bag to collect at an allotted time. Managing director of SuperValu, Ian Allen, said: “At SuperValu we are committed to bringing sustainability into every area of our business and making it easier for our shoppers to make more sustainable choices. We are continuously enhancing our practices to reach our target

