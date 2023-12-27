Sunset Boulevard: A Life-Changing Film and Meeting with Gloria Swanson

Sunset Boulevard, the Hollywood star’s best-known film, changed my life, helping to create a love that led to a 60-year career as a photographer. “We didn’t need dialogue,” the ageing silent-film star cries as she looks at herself in an old movie. “We had faces!” The face is that of Gloria Swanson, star of Sunset Boulevard, whom I met late in her life, and relatively early in mine, at, the art gallery in Mayfair in London, in 1979.

She had seen my exhibition The Wake of Katy Tyrrell there, and her sculptures and paintings were the next show. The meeting was arranged by the gallery’s owner, Mr Matthews, who had seen a spread of the wake photographs in the British Journal of Photography (a publication that George Bernard Shaw, a camera enthusiast, often wrote for). I photographed Swanson beside her sculpted self-portrait, which was rather good. We went to the Connaught Hotel, close by, for coffee. I wanted to ask about the photographer Edward Steichen, who had photographed her in 192





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coffee Shops Share Christmas Sandwich RecipesSix coffee shops and lunch spots have shared their special Christmas sandwich recipes. The sandwiches have become popular and are now served all year round. This year, a new variation with Christmas stuffing is being introduced.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Readers share stories of dresses that have played important roles in their livesWe teamed up with Katriona Flynn, lecturer in fashion at TU Dublin, to ask readers to share their story of a dress that has played an important role in their lives. We were struck by the huge response, and how the physical features of the dresses played second string to the human stories around them, and the memories embedded within. Here’s a selection …

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Irish soldiers stationed in Lebanon share their Christmas plansThree Irish soldiers stationed in Lebanon over the festive period have opened up about their Christmas plans this year. They will be missing out on a traditional Christmas with their families and shared their thoughts on presents, Christmas Day, and creating new traditions.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Couple's Three-Year Journey to Build Dream Home in Mayo MountainsideErica and Liam Scahill share their challenging three-year journey to build their dream home in the Mayo mountainside.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

CRH Shareholders Face Problems with Dividend PaymentsCRH shareholders are receiving dividend payments in dollars with US withholding tax applied, despite requesting payment in euro. The company and its share registrar, Computershare, are deflecting the issue and blaming each other.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Sunset Boulevard: A Life-Changing Film and Meeting with Gloria SwansonA photographer shares his experience of how Sunset Boulevard, a famous Hollywood film, changed his life and led to a meeting with Gloria Swanson, the film's star. The meeting took place at an art gallery in London in 1979, where Swanson had seen the photographer's exhibition. The photographer also discusses his interest in the renowned photographer Edward Steichen.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »