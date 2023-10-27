Study finds there are three types of selfie takers in this world

Remember life before selfies? When a photo of your face was just called a photo? It’s hard to imagine phones didn’t have a front facing camera, but now thanks to this and the likes of Snapchat we are becoming a generation of selfie addicts.

It turns out that there are three types of selfie takers and that we each fall in to one of the categories, and we don’t just take them because we’re narcissists. Researchers from Brigham Young University studied the habits of selfie takers to see what motivates people to take photos of themselves.use the picture taking to engage their friends and family and include them. An example of this is an ‘I Voted’ selfie to show those around you what you are doing or how you feel.

So if you take selfies to remember a concert, a holiday or a life-event, you probably fall under this category.. This is the person who takes a selfie, simply because they want to post a new profile photo in which they look good. One participant in this category stated ”I’m too concerned with how I look and how other people perceive me, so I like the idea of ME being able to take my picture and being in control of how it looks. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

Mater achieves big improvement in ovarian cancer outcomes with aggressive surgical approachDeath rate from advanced ovarian cancer fell through use of multiple skilled specialists, study finds Read more ⮕

University College Cork study finds ‘deepfakes’ from Ukraine war undermining trust in conflict footageFirst ever study of wartime ‘deepfake’ videos analysed thousands of tweets to explore how people react to such footage online Read more ⮕

Professions most likely to cheat as study find the three main offendersA study - which set out to show which profession is most likely to be cheat on their partner - has revealed the three main offenders for workplace infidelity- and they might surprise you Read more ⮕