'Students have to pick between having a meal and paying rent' says SU President

Students are in crisis. With very little support available from their Universities of choice, or our Government, students are faced with making difficult decisions every day. Accommodation continues to be one of the main challenges students face; the lack of affordable and safe accommodation impacts a students mental and physical health, alongside their studies.

Maynooth University is based in Kildare, and with over 13,000 students enrolled, the University is growing by the second. This is Alex Balfe’s second year as part of the Student Union Team at Maynooth University and their mission is simple; “We're here to advocate on behalf of Maynooth University, but also St. Patrick's University students.” says Alex.

"On a day-to-day basis, we deal with education issues, welfare, equality, and then everything to do with student life as well. We'd sit on a lot of university committees as well and make sure that student voices are visible and represented".

On a recent poll run by Maynooth University’s Student Union, Alex uncovered the true depths of some students worries, with one Maynooth University student claiming they are sometimes forced to skip vital lectures due to fuel rising fuel prices and accommodation issues, while another student claiming that they can’t sleep at night due to the financial stress.

The General Student Assistance Fund, while helpful for those who are accepted, is not a solution for student woes and Alex feels there is much more to be done. In response to the lack of action from Universities and the Irish Government, students have been holding protests around the country in aid of better resources and for their voices to be heard.

