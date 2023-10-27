Stuart Byrne column: Mirror Sport columnist picks his 'Manager of the Year'

There are four or five you could make a strong case for this season. But I’ll give my vote to Stephen Bradley all the same.READ MORE: Shamrock Rovers four-in-a-row legend backs current team to surpass long-standing record
But there’s a massive difference between plodding along and being expected to win week in, week out and every Rovers manager is under enormous pressure. I mean no disrespect, but they’re not the greatest Shels team we’ve ever seen and I doubt seven or eight of those players will still be there in two years.
They’re a good fit and it can’t have been easy moving from Derry and settling in Dublin with big expectations because of the club’s move to full-time football Nobody wants to see Dundalk hit another slump like when they languished in the First Division for so long. headtopics.com
Gavin Bazunu was claiming a headed injury-time equaliser in Southampton's 2-2 draw away to Preston on Wednesday night. Goalkeepers play in goal for a reason and are usually useless footballers. I've huge trust issues at the best of times, but goalkeepers are bottom of the pile.