Stroke patient's son calls for assisted dying

David said he has discussed assisted dying “many times” with his parents and both consider it far preferable to dying slowly in great pain. “We need to really look at this to help with assisted dying at a point of a person’s choosing that they die with dignity,” he said.

Today, those in favour of assisted dying have gathered outside Leinster House, urging the Government to change the law.Assisted dying protest outside Leinster House. 01/11/2023 “Unless we the people contact our Senators and our TDs to say, ‘Look guys, this is a difficult situation but from what I can see, a majority of people want this brought through,’” he said.

“Even at my Mam’s funeral, there was probably 200 there - she was quite popular - and 75% of them came up to me afterwards and said, ‘We totally agree with what you’re saying about assisted dying.’”Although a number of countries - such as Switzerland and Belgium - have introduced assisted dying, it is still controversial among the medical community.

Many doctors are concerned it could put pressure on old people to end their lives before they are ready and Irish Association for Palliative Care Chairperson Dr Hannah Linane said most of her members are against it.Dr Linane said all sides of the debate are motivated by “compassion” but feels there are better alternatives to assisted dying.“We should be looking less at alleviating suffering through assisted dying and more providing supports - not just for the person but for their family.

