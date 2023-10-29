Stripped Back Performance? 90s TV Star Joins The Chippendales

And it has to be said… Ian Zierling, who played Steve in the hit show, looks VERY well for 49. It seems we’re not the only ones who think so though, he’s also impressed The Chippendales enough to join their ranks!

Zierling is the latest famous face to joing the Las Vega Chippendales for a guest stint in their show, so you can finally see a 90210 star strip off just for you. It’s the stuff our 90’s teen fantasies were made off.Zierling will join the famous revue at their ten-million dollar theater and lounge home, built specifically for them, at the Rio All Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

