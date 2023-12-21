Strikes on Gaza intensify as truce talks grow 'very serious'. With Gaza's communications links shut down for a second day, residents report heavy bombings and fighting. The Palestinian Red Crescent says ambulances are unable to reach casualties in Jabalia.





Truce and Hostage Release Delayed in Gaza ConflictThe truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is set to begin tomorrow, with the release of hostages also scheduled. However, the release has been delayed and only a certain number of hostages are expected to be released tomorrow.

Israeli strike kills 15 in Gaza despite truce talksFifteen people were killed and 22 others injured in an Israeli strike on a residential apartment in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, despite truce talks between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli Air Strikes Kill Family Members in GazaRelatives mourn the deaths of the Abu Najili family who were killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza. The family has suffered devastating losses, with 80 members killed since October 7th.

Israel resumes air strikes in southern Gaza as offensive continuesEven before a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired early on Friday, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu had pledged to fight “until the end”. By midday Israel had resumed that fight with air strikes across Gaza, including in the south where it had sent thousands of civilians fleeing. Now, as the latest phase of Israel’s offensive is expected to target southern Gaza, Netanyahu faces a new set of pressures.

Israel and Hamas Agree to Four-Day Truce, Hostage ExchangeIsrael and Hamas have agreed to a four-day truce starting on Friday morning, according to Qatar. The truce is meant to be accompanied by the release of 50 women and children hostages captured by militants who raided Israel on October 7th, in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees from Israeli jails.

Hostage release under Israel-Hamas truce delayedThe release of hostages under a temporary truce between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants will not happen before tomorrow, Israel's national security adviser and the US said, dashing hopes of relatives that some would be freed today.

