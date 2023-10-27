Strictly's Giovanni Pernice 'to quit and follow co-star's footsteps'

BBC Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Giovanni Pernice might be leaving the show to "follow in his co-star's footsteps", according to a former pro.

Speaking on behalf of Betway Slots, she said: "Many of us would like to have a go at judging. I completely get why Anton wanted to. I can see Giovanni Pernice going for it in a couple of years' time." Joanne shared: "Anton is ballroom through and through, like me, and it's good to have another expertise on the panel. He's just always himself, and it's like he was made for it. Anton is a natural and he completely deserves it, too he's been there from the very beginning."

Amanda made the difficult decision to exit Strictly Come Dancing just four weeks in after missing a live show over the weekend due to 'medical reasons'. On Tuesday, the Sherlock star explained her exit "didn't come easily" but for 'personal reasons' she was 'unable to continue'. headtopics.com

Following her departure from the show, Amanda took to her social media page to explain her decision. She wrote: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons, I am unable to continue. It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

Read more:

IrishMirror »

Strictly's Anton 'saddened' as he issues another blow for pal Giovanni PerniceStrictly Come Dancing favourite Giovanni Pernice has left the competition early this year after his celebrity partner Amanda Abbington quit the show on Monday leaving viewers in shock Read more ⮕

YouTube star Saffron Barker confirmed as the fourth contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2019The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This Strictly Come Dancing twist is ‘highly likely’ to take place this yearThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

BBC Strictly Come Dancing's Amanda Abbington pulls out of Saturday's live showBBC Strictly Come Dancing's Amanda Abbington will not be dancing this weekend, it has been announced, due to 'medical reasons' Read more ⮕

Strictly fan-favourite Adam Thomas accused of 'faking family photo'ITV Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas is accused of staging a sweet snap featuring a close-up of his wife Caroline and daughter Elsie-Rose Read more ⮕

Strictly Come Dancing’s Ore Oduba and wife Portia welcome baby boyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕