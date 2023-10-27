Strictly's Anton 'saddened' as he issues another blow for pal Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing judge, Anton Du Beke, has told fans he is 'gutted' after revealing his show with Maura Higgins' ex Giovanni Pernice had been cancelled, in yet another blow for the Italian dancer.

However, taking to Instagram, the Strictly judge revealed the shows on January 24, April 19 and June 30 had been cancelled, telling fans how upset he was. Sharing a sad emoji, he posted: "UPDATE - Sadly as the venue remains closed indefinitely due to the RAAC Concrete issue, the following performances at St David's Hall, Cardiff have been cancelled.

The cancellation comes after Giovanni was forced to push back the launch of his cosmetic range on Tuesday following the drama surrounding Sherlock star Amanda's departure from Strictly. A source claimed: "Giovanni is really disappointed that Amanda's time on Strictly has come to a premature end. He wanted nothing more than to continue competing with her by his side. headtopics.com

However, the insider reassured the dancer's fans conversations regarding his long-term future on the BBC series "won't take place for months", adding Giovanni has no plans to step down from the dancing competition "just yet", reports MailOnline.

Speaking to The Telegraph, a Strictly insider told the publication: "It could be that she didn't know what she let herself in for. From the very beginning they weren't gelling. Obviously they were putting a brave face on it, but the issue was clearly not being solved." headtopics.com

