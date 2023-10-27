Strictly fan-favourite Adam Thomas accused of 'faking family photo'

Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Thomas has landed in hot water with fans after being accused of faking a photograph with his wife Caroline.

Uploading a snap to Instagram, the soap star says he took a snapshot of Caroline and their young daughter Elsie-Rose snoozing, but most fans aren't convinced. Some of his followers are saying he faked the pictures as the two appear 'too glamourous'.

Fans flocked to the comments section, with one probing: "Who even looks like that in a morning?" While another wrote: "She's beautiful but there's no way on hell she's asleep. The bub is but no way is mama. Nice pic tho just a fake one." headtopics.com

While someone else added: "Beautiful and hey everything you do is for your family, keep smashing life lad. I love that song it was my dads song for my mum …..you have a beautiful family Adam ….god bless you all. Beautiful family."

Adam said he was downing Berocca and coffee in a bid to get well again. He appeared to quickly recover from his ill health after appearing on Strictly's spin-off It Takes Two later that week alongside his partner Luba Mushtuk. headtopics.com

