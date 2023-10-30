Strangers, Susan Boyle and a Series Finale: The Best of Tonight’s TV

In the last of the series the winner is revealed but only after preparing a three-course meal for Michel Roux Junior, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace.Forklift truck driver Josh has to plan the dream wedding for his fiancé but a series of bad decisions threatens their special day.British Comedy Awards 2013 – Channel 4 (9.00pm)

Jonathan Ross hosts the annual ceremony which celebrates the best of the comedy world. Jo Brand, Graham Norton and Miranda Hart are among the nominees.Four strangers head off on holiday together during which each has to plan 24 hours of the vacation. At the end, everyone will rate their experiences and the winner will take home a cash prize.