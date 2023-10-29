Storm Sebastian lands in Ireland tomorrow and there’s a risk of flooding in parts of the country

The remnants of Storm Sebastian are expected to land in Ireland in the early hours of tonight, heading into tomorrow.

There’s a risk of flooding in some parts of the country which comes as no major surprise given the heavy rain experienced by numerous counties this evening. Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather expects that Southern coastal counties will experience the worst of the storm with strong winds and heavy rain.will bring a spell of wet and windy weather tonight and early tomorrow, strongest winds and heaviest rain affecting Southern coastal counties.“It is likely that flooding will occur in the low lying areas of the City Centre in particular on Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Mathew Quay, Fr.

There is also a risk of flooding along Lapps Quay, McSwiney Quay, Albert Quay, Kennedy Quay, Proby’s Quay, French’s Quay, Lancaster Quay, Sullivan’s Quay, South Mall via side streets onto Oliver Plunkett St., St. Patrick Street, Grand Parade, Washington Street, and Lower Glanmire Road. headtopics.com

The situation will continue to be monitored and further advice will be issued. Cork City Council have a limited stock of gel-bags and sand-bags available”. The weather is expected to take another turn during the week too with temperatures expected to drop considerably on Thursday night.

According to Met Éireann, it will turn cold on Thursday night “especially in the north and east where temperatures will drop back to between -2 and +1 degrees under clear skies, leading to frosty conditions. Cloudier further south with lows of 2 to 5 degrees”. headtopics.com

It will last right into Friday too so make sure you have the hot water bottles and fluffy socks at the ready for“Lows of -2 to +5, again coldest in the north and east of the country with some frost forming”.

Storm Ciarán named by Met Office as weather experts monitor impact on IrelandForecasters have been keeping a close eye on the powerful jet stream Read more ⮕

A Guide To Occult Shops in Ireland and BeyondOnline Read more ⮕

Hat-trick, two assists, torn tricep - Katie McCabe's 'complete performance'Ireland’s Ballon d’Or nominee was outstanding against Albania. Read more ⮕

Ireland just got its first La Mer Spa and it sounds amazingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Ireland weather: Status Yellow warnings issued with possible floodingMet Éireann issues alerts for eight counties across country, with heavy rain forecast Read more ⮕

Speed limits lowered in Wales as Ireland mulls changesThere are reports that the Irish Government is planning to extend the 30km/h speed limit as a way of tackling the recent spike in road deaths - a similar move has already happened in Wales. Read more ⮕