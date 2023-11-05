Storm leaves seven dead in Italy as Tuscany suffers heavy flooding - local media reports

Seven people have died in Italy after a storm caused heavy flooding in the region of Tuscany. Local media reports that the storm has caused significant damage to infrastructure and homes. The flooding has also led to the evacuation of several areas. Meanwhile, actor Cillian Murphy has praised the kindness and understanding of people in Ireland.

In another news, hundreds of academics have signed a letter calling for Irish universities to suspend ties with Israeli institutions amid the ongoing Gaza crisis. Lastly, the Vatican's bootcamp is being hailed as a place where people can learn valuable conflict management skills

