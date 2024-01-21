Storm Isha: Red weather warning issued for three counties

Up to this morning, Met Eireann forecasters felt that a Status Orange wind warning would suffice but this has now been upgraded to a red warning for three counties. A Status Yellow wind warning will come into place for the whole country at 11am, this will upgrade to Status Orange at 5pm.

However, the counties of Donegal, Mayo and Galway will fall under a Status Red warning at 5pm, meaning these areas should expect the worst of the Follow our live blog below to keep up to date with the latest developments on Storm Isha throughout the day.today. As of 12 noon, a total of 56 flights have been cancelled by airlines, including 21 incoming & 35 departing flights. High winds have resulted in 7 go-arounds, with 7 flights diverting to other airports. (1/2)As a result of Storm Isha, a 50mph restriction will be in place for trains between Athlone and Galway/Westport/Ballina from 5pm this evenin





