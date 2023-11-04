Storm Domingos Named as Next Atlantic Storm

Storm Ciarán has just passed but the next storm brewing in the Atlantic has already been named as Storm Domingos. The Spanish Met office, AEMET, has named the low system in the Atlantic saying it has "characteristics similar to Ciarán" but once again the storm will pass to the south of Ireland. That means we will miss any strong winds but it could bring rain on Friday night into Saturday, with a "dull and wet" day forecast on Saturday, November 4
. READ MORE: Sothern Italian region paying up to €30,000 for people to relocate there to work Alan O'Reilly, who runs Carlow Weather account, wrote on X: "That next storm to pass South of us has been named by the Spanish Met as #StormDomingos and once again we will miss the winds but we will see rain tonight and tomorrow morning with over 10mm in parts of South and East. One model is showing a lot more but hopefully it is wrong." He continued: "The strongest winds will once again hit France but we will see more rain from this system." Meanwhile, Met Eireann has forecast cool and unsettled weather over the next few days with showers or rain most days, while it will be driest across the east and southeast. Here is Met Eireann's full forecast for the coming days: Friday, November 3 Friday will be a day of sunny spells and scattered passing showers, heaviest across Ulster, and near west and southwest coast
Ireland Headlines
