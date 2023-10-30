Storm Ciaran set to pass over Ireland as Met Eireann warn the public

Met Eireann have warned the public that difficult conditions are on the way as a result of Storm Ciaran.

The storm is set to pass over Ireland in the coming days and leave further severe rainfall and flooding in its wake. Met Eireann have predicted it will pass close to the south of Ireland on Wednesday, the 1st of November.In a statement on their website, they warned of "falls of heavy rain and strong winds".

"Storm Ciarán has been named by the UK Met Office on Sunday 29th October," they wrote. "The storm is due to pass close to the south coast of Ireland on Wednesday night, 1st November. Showers and longer spells of rain will continue through the Bank Holiday weekend and into next week ahead of Storm Ciarán. headtopics.com

"A weather advisory has been issued for the coming days as the unsettled weather continues to have an impact across the country. "On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times over Ireland with flooding likely in places, as soils are saturated and river levels are high.

"Later Wednesday and on Thursday, Storm Ciaran will bring falls of heavy rain and strong winds. Current indications suggest the heaviest rain and strongest winds will be in Munster and Leinster with flooding likely." headtopics.com

After the severe flooding caused by Storm Babet, the last thing parts of the country needs is further heavy rain resulting in flooding. Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said that ahead of Storm Ciaran, conditions throughout the country will still be unsettled: “Further heavy showers on Monday will add to already high rainfall accumulations. Then, more widespread and potentially heavy rain on Tuesday will lead to a further deterioration in ground conditions and river levels. So, there will be an ongoing risk of localised flooding as we move into the new week.

